Official: Barcelona starlet joins Juventus
27 July at 19:25Juventus have made another acquisition in this summer’s transfer window, signing Barcelona starlet Pablo Moreno for their Primavera side.
Moreno has cost the Old Lady a figure of around €700K, a small fee for a player who is considered to be a future star.
Moreno plays as a centre-forward and has been targeted by a number of top clubs, including Arsenal; as well as Barcelona wanting to hold on to their young starlet.
The Spaniard is just 16 years old, born in May 2002 and has been in Catalonia since signing for the La Liga giants in 2013 at the age of 11. He has since developed and come up through the Barcelona youth system, turning the heads of scouts around the world.
Now, Juventus fans will be excited to see how Pablo Moreno gets on and how he develops throughout the youth system in Turin.
