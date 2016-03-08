Official: Barella to undergo knee surgery, the details and predicted recovery time

Nicolo Barella was substituted in the first half in Inter's 3-0 win against Torino yesterday with a knee injury and now the Nerazzurri have brought official news on his condition.



"After the distortion in his right knee from Torino-Inter, the Nerazzurri midfielder underwent clinical and instrumental exams at the Humanitas Institute in Rozzano," the statement said.



"The investigations showed a detachment of a cartilaginous fragment of the patella. Barella must undergo arthroscopic removal of the fragment," it added.



Initial reports from Sky Sport suggest Barella could be out of action for one month and could return after the Christmas break at Antonio Conte's disposal.