Official: Bari appoint Vicenzo Vivarini as the new coach

24 September at 21:15
Serie B side Bari have officially appointed Vicenzo Vivarini as the new coach of the squad, according to their official site via Calciomercato.com.
 
The 53-year-old Italian coach has managed a variety of clubs in Italy’s lower leagues, such as Aprilla, Latina, Chieti as well as a couple of other Serie B sides like Empoli in 2017. Most recently the coach spent a season with Ascoli, before being dismissed by the club earlier in year after a 13th place finish in the league.

For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Globetrotter

 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.