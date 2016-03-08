Official: Bari appoint Vicenzo Vivarini as the new coach
24 September at 21:15Serie B side Bari have officially appointed Vicenzo Vivarini as the new coach of the squad, according to their official site via Calciomercato.com.
The 53-year-old Italian coach has managed a variety of clubs in Italy’s lower leagues, such as Aprilla, Latina, Chieti as well as a couple of other Serie B sides like Empoli in 2017. Most recently the coach spent a season with Ascoli, before being dismissed by the club earlier in year after a 13th place finish in the league.
Apollo Heyes
