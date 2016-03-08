Official: Barzagli returns to Juventus

Andrea Barzagli has now returned to his former club Juventus months after formally announcing his retirement at the bianconeri at the end of last season.But today, the Old Lady confirmed that Barzagli has returned to the club as a technical assistant for the first team and also confirmed that he will be present at training tomorrow.The statement said: ​A few months have passed: "Last May 19th, before raising the eighth consecutive Scudetto to the sky, we present at the Allianz Stadium, together with all the Juventus players in front of the television, we were moved when we greeted the football of Andrea Barzagli."But it was only a farewell to the football played, and a simple goodbye, between us: the splendid news, in fact, is that Andrea returns to collaborate with Juventus."More precisely, Barza will be technical assistant of the First Team, and will be present tomorrow at his first training ... on the other side of the barricade.""Welcome home, Andrea, and good work!"