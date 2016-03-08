Official: Bastian Schweinsteiger announces retirement

Nun ist die Zeit gekommen: ich danke Euch und meinen Mannschaften @FCBayern, @ManUtd, @ChicagoFire und @DFB_Team. Natürlich danke ich auch meiner Frau @AnaIvanovic und meiner Familie für Ihre Unterstützung. pic.twitter.com/SrCdP8m6ia — Basti Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) October 8, 2019

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger has announced his retirement from football.The 35-year-old announced the decision on his official Twitter account on Tuesday afternoon with a detailed post where he thanked all his former clubs and his family for the support throughout his career.Schweinsteiger is being termed as one of the fiercest competitor on the football pitch and he showed just that when he played a key role in helping Germany won the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.At the club level, Schweinsteiger’s most successful time was with the German giants Bayern where he spent 15 seasons and made 342 league appearances, scoring 45 goals.He won eight Bundesliga title during his stay at Bayern and was also part of the treble-winning team under manager Jupp Heynckes.For Germany, Schweinsteiger made 121 appearances, where apart from winning the World Cup, he also finished as the runners up during the UEFA Euro 2008.