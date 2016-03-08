OFFICIAL: Bayern confirm Hernandez signing

27 March at 18:45
Bayern Munich have confirmed the transfer of Lucas Hernandez from Atletico Madrid for a club record of €80 (£68) million.

Hernandez, who was part of the World Cup winning France squad in the summer of 2018, will join fellow Frenchman Benjamin Pavard, who signed from Stuttgart earlier in the season.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.