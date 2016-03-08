OFFICIAL: Bayern confirm Hernandez signing
27 March at 18:45Bayern Munich have confirmed the transfer of Lucas Hernandez from Atletico Madrid for a club record of €80 (£68) million.
Hernandez, who was part of the World Cup winning France squad in the summer of 2018, will join fellow Frenchman Benjamin Pavard, who signed from Stuttgart earlier in the season.
See you boys in July #ServusLucas #FCBayern #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/mEN38TTu5p— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) March 27, 2019
Go to comments