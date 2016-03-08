OFFICIAL: Bentancur pens new Juventus deal
22 June at 16:25Serie A giants Juventus have confirmed that midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has penned a deal at the club.
The Uruguayan arrived at the club as part of the deal that saw Carlos Tevez join Boca Juniors and has been important for the club since then. The 21-year-old appeared in 31 Serie A games this past season, also scoring twice and assisting thrice.
The official Juve website has confirmed that the midfielder has committed to the club till the summer of 2024.
The statement said: "For two years he has been one of the players who have the honor of holding the keys to the Juventus midfield . Which, if you look at his ID card, which reads 21 years (he turns 22 in a few days) , speaks volumes about his maturity , his talent and his natural qualities of leadership.
"We are talking about Rodrigo Bentancur , who has just extended his relationship with Juventus until 2024. Rodrigo is, for good reason, a predestined: just think that he has already won 4 championships, the two with Juventus and first two more with Boca Juniors.
"Youth and talent are two recurrent terms if we talk about him: among the bianconeri in goal this season, only Moise Kean is younger than him, and about goals, the two he found in the just concluded championship (his first in bianconero) have coincided with as many victories."
