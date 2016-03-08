Official: Berlusconi buy Monza

Silvio Berlusconi has officially acquired a majority stake in Monza. The holding company of the former AC Milan President has confirmed the deal through an official statement: “Finivest Spa has finalized the acquisition of Società Sportiva Monza”, the statement reads.



“Finivest has acquired the 100% stake of the club. The new board of director members are: Nicolo Colombo (President), Paolo Berlusconi, Adriano Galliani, Roberto Mazzo and Danilo Pellegrino.”



“Later on the board of director has named Adriano Galliani as the club’s executive director.”



Reports in Italy this morning claim Berlusconi and Galliani could ask Ricardo Kaka to come out from retirement and re-begin his playing career at Monza.



​Kaka has retired a few months ago but could be open to make a return to the pitch should his former President ask him to do so.

Meantime a new era in football for Berlusconi and Galliani has just begun.

