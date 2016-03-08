Official: Bologna complete signing of Emanuel Vignato from Chievo Verona
20 January at 18:25Italian Serie A outfit Bologna have completed the signing of young winger Emanuel Vignato from Serie B club Chievo Verona.
The deal was officially announced by Bologna on their official Twitter account on Monday evening where they also stated that the player will stay with Chievo till the summer of 2020 on loan.
The 19-year-old is highly-rated in the football community and has been attracting interest from number of clubs in Italy as well as from aboard.
The Italy U21 international is a Chievo’s academy product and was promoted to the senior team in the year 2017.
Since then, Vignato has represented his current club’s first-team in 30 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score four times and also provided two assists.
In the ongoing campaign, the young winger has been in impressive form for the club as he has scored thrice and also provided an assist in 18 appearances.
