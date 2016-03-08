Official: Bonifazi joins SPAL from Torino
24 January at 15:30Young defender Kevin Bonifazi has officially joined the Italian Serie A outfit SPAL from league rivals Torino.
The news was announced by SPAL on their official website on Friday afternoon with a press release which stated that the 23-year-old has joined the club initially on a loan which also includes an option to make the deal permanent if the player will be able to represent the club a certain number of times.
Bonifazi is highly-rated in the football community and has been attracting interest from a number of clubs in Italy as well as from abroad.
However, the player is often termed as someone who has not been able to fulfil his potential on the field.
The Italy U21 international joined Torino’s U19 team in 2014 and was later promoted to the senior team in 2015.
Since then, Bonifazi has represented the Turin-based outfit in just 14 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score twice.
