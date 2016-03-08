Official: Bonucci extends contract with Juve till 2024
19 November at 18:10Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ veteran defender Leonardo Bonucci has extended his contract with the club till 2024.
The 32-year-old is being termed by many as one of the best centre-back currently playing in the world of football and previously had a contract with the Turin-based club till the summer of 2022.
The announcement regarding contract extension came through an official press release on Tuesday evening which stated: “It’s a long and intense story; the one that links Leonardo Bonucci to Juventus. And it’s a story that will continue to develop until 2024, after he officially penned in his contract renewal with the club today.”
In his new contract, Bonucci—who has attracted interest from the likes of English Premier League giants Manchester City and French Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in the summer—will earn salary of €7.5 million per season.
The Italy international first joined Juve in the summer of 2010 from Serie C side Bari for a reported transfer fee of €15.50 million.
However, Bonucci joined league rivals AC Milan in a surprising move in 2017 but returned to Juve just 12 months after completing the switch.
In his career, Bonucci has represented Juve in 376 matches in all competition, where he has scored 25 goals and provided 10 assists.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments