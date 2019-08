Official: Brazil star snubs Inter and Arsenal to join Sao Paulo

Brazilian right-back Dani Alves left PSG at the end of last season, embarking on a new journey on a free transfer. The former Juventus and Barcelona full-back was offered to a number of clubs, such as Juve and Inter Milan, whilst other big clubs such as Arsenal made an approach for the player.However, the Brazilian international has now completed a move back to his home nation, joining Brazilian Serie A side Sao Paulo on a free.For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.