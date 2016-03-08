Official: Brazil star snubs Inter and Arsenal to join Sao Paulo
02 August at 10:45Brazilian right-back Dani Alves left PSG at the end of last season, embarking on a new journey on a free transfer. The former Juventus and Barcelona full-back was offered to a number of clubs, such as Juve and Inter Milan, whilst other big clubs such as Arsenal made an approach for the player.
However, the Brazilian international has now completed a move back to his home nation, joining Brazilian Serie A side Sao Paulo on a free.
#DaniEstáAqui, com contrato até dezembro de 2022!— São Paulo FC (@SaoPauloFC) August 1, 2019
Saiba mais sobre o tricolor @DaniAlvesD2: https://t.co/ncjPyL9jwo pic.twitter.com/rdrYKXO65A
