OFFICIAL: Buffon completes Juve return on a one-year deal

Gianluigi Buffon has officially returned to Juventus after just a year at Paris Saint-Germain. Here is the Bianconeri's full statement on the transfer:



After a year away from Turin, Gianluigi Buffon has returned to Juventus, after penning in a one-year contract which will tie him to the club until 30 June 2020.



It was 19 May 2018. That was the day when there were tears in everyone’s eyes; when Gigi said goodbye to Juventus, it's fans and vice-versa. It was the bidding of a farewell to someone who was more than just a captain, but a legend and a symbol of the club.



Probably each of us hoped, and in the end, knew that the yarn that united us for so many years was not destined to break. And that was the case.



After a year with Paris Saint-Germain, where Gigi registered saves on 73,5% of his attempts, won 13 of 17 games played in Ligue 1, and added a French league title along with a Super Cup to his incredible trophy cabinet, Gigi has officially returned to Juventus.



Buffon is back home!