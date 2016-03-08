Official: Buffon leaves PSG

A gentleman on and off the pitch and an extraordinary teammate. We wish you the best for the future



PSG have officially announced that Buffon will leave the club after only one year.Buffon signed on a free last summer, after his contract expired with Italian champions Juventus, with the aim to bring some maturity and mental strength to the PSG dressing room.However, it is Buffon's mistake in the Champions League round of 16 against Manchester United that ultimately led to his side's elimination from the tournament, a trophy that both he and the club are desperate to win.Buffon has been linked with a return to Juventus in the past as a director.