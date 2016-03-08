Official: Buffon leaves PSG
05 June at 17:45PSG have officially announced that Buffon will leave the club after only one year.
Buffon signed on a free last summer, after his contract expired with Italian champions Juventus, with the aim to bring some maturity and mental strength to the PSG dressing room.
A gentleman on and off the pitch and an extraordinary teammate. We wish you the best for the future— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) June 5, 2019
Ciao e grazie per tutto, @gianluigibuffon pic.twitter.com/exaPtHRdiW
However, it is Buffon's mistake in the Champions League round of 16 against Manchester United that ultimately led to his side's elimination from the tournament, a trophy that both he and the club are desperate to win.
Buffon has been linked with a return to Juventus in the past as a director.
