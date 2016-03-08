Official: Bulgaria announce Dermendzhiev as new head coach

Bulgaria have officially announced that former Ludogorets and Levski coach Georgi Dermendzhiev will be the new head coach of the national team, following the dismissal of Krasimir Balakov last week.Balakov resigned last week following anger from fans across Europe for his defence of the racist chanting that took place during their Euro 2020 qualifier against England over the international break.Bulgaria currently sit bottom of Group A, with no chance of qualifying for next summer’s European Championships.Apollo Heyes