Official: BVB announce Brandt signing former Juventus and Tottenham target

22 May at 17:00
Borussia Dortmund have announced the signings of both Brandt and Hazard.

The German runners up secured the pair from Bayer Leverkusen and  Borussia Mönchengladbach respectively for a combined total of 45 million.
BVB will hope that the two can help the side build on an impressive second-place finish, only losing out on the title on the final day.
 

