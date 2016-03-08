Official: BVB announce Brandt signing former Juventus and Tottenham target
22 May at 17:00Borussia Dortmund have announced the signings of both Brandt and Hazard.
The German runners up secured the pair from Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Mönchengladbach respectively for a combined total of 45 million.
Folgt ihr schon @HazardThorgan8? #Hazard2024 pic.twitter.com/pTyVNXJTD7— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) May 22, 2019
#WirHabenBRANDT pic.twitter.com/hfyfp9yMZf— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) May 22, 2019
BVB will hope that the two can help the side build on an impressive second-place finish, only losing out on the title on the final day.
