Official: Cagliari announce Nandez from Boca Juniors

Cagliari have officially announced their latest signing, Nahitan Nandez. The 23-year-old Uruguayan midfielder signed for the Sardinian side from Brazilian side Boca Juniors for a reported €18m plus bonuses, with his contract expiring in 2024. This has followed months of tense negotiations between the two sides, with Cagliari now acquiring three strong midfielders so far this summer, including Radja Nainggolan on loan from Inter and Marko Rog from Napoli.