OFFICIAL: Cagliari complete permanent signing of Cerri from Juve

19 February at 17:30
Cagliari have completed the permanent signing of Alberto Cerri from Juventus. The Black-and-Whites have confirmed the deal through their official website.

This is Juventus' official announcement:

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that, following the achievement of the conditions provided by the contract, the obligation for the definitive acquisition of the registration rights of the player Alberto Cerri by Cagliari Calcio S.p.A. became due for a consideration of € 9 million, to be paid in the next three financial years. The economic effect is positive for about € 8.4 million. 

 

