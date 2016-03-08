Official: Cagliari keeper Cragno to undergo surgery on his shoulder

05 September at 22:45
Cagliari goalkeeper Alessio Cragno will have surgery. The 25-year-old Italian shot stopper didn’t recover successfully during the rehabilitation phase and will know have to end up under the knife, with the player’s recovery time unclear until after the surgery has been performed. Cragno has been with the Sardinian side since 2014 and has made 88 appearances for the club, keeping 18 clean sheets and playing almost 8000 minutes in that time.
 
Here is the Cagliari’s official statement: "Cagliari Calcio announces that player Alessio Cragno will undergo necessary surgery on Saturday 7 September after an injury to his right shoulder during the trip to Istanbul. The goalkeeper will be operated on by Professor Alex Castagna at Villa Stuart in Rome".

For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Cagliari

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.