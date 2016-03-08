Official: Cagliari keeper Cragno to undergo surgery on his shoulder

Cagliari goalkeeper Alessio Cragno will have surgery. The 25-year-old Italian shot stopper didn’t recover successfully during the rehabilitation phase and will know have to end up under the knife, with the player’s recovery time unclear until after the surgery has been performed. Cragno has been with the Sardinian side since 2014 and has made 88 appearances for the club, keeping 18 clean sheets and playing almost 8000 minutes in that time.Here is the Cagliari’s official statement: "Cagliari Calcio announces that player Alessio Cragno will undergo necessary surgery on Saturday 7 September after an injury to his right shoulder during the trip to Istanbul. The goalkeeper will be operated on by Professor Alex Castagna at Villa Stuart in Rome".Apollo Heyes