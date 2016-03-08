Official: Cagliari legend Gigi Riva is the new honorary president of the Sardinian club
13 December at 15:30Cagliari have officially announced today that club hero Luigi ‘Gigi’ Riva will be the new honorary president of the club, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the announcement was made during the presentation of Sky Sport’s documentary ‘Federico Buffa recounts of Gigi Riva, the man who was born twice.’ The president of the Sardinian club, Tommaso Giulini, said the following: “Gigi Riva has decided to give us a great gift, on December 18th he will become honorary president of Cagliari.”
Riva spent 13 years with the Rossoblu, guiding the club to their first and only Serie A title in the 1969-70 season.
Apollo Heyes
