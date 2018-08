Cagliari have confirmed the signing of Liverpool’s Estonian defender Ragnar Klavan on a two-year deal, via a statement on their official website which reads:“Cagliari Calcio announces that it has acquired from Liverpool FC the right to the sports performances of the player Ragnar Klavan who arrives in rossoblù outright by signing a contract until 2020.“Left-footed, a powerful physique, strong in aerial play, can also be used as a left side. A player of considerable reliability, accustomed to pressure, Klavan will bring his personality, charisma and leadership skills into rossoblù.”For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.