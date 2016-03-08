Official: Cagliari sign Liverpool defender Ragnar Klavan
17 August at 20:15Cagliari have confirmed the signing of Liverpool’s Estonian defender Ragnar Klavan on a two-year deal, via a statement on their official website which reads:
“Cagliari Calcio announces that it has acquired from Liverpool FC the right to the sports performances of the player Ragnar Klavan who arrives in rossoblù outright by signing a contract until 2020.
“Left-footed, a powerful physique, strong in aerial play, can also be used as a left side. A player of considerable reliability, accustomed to pressure, Klavan will bring his personality, charisma and leadership skills into rossoblù.”
