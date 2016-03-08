Official: Cagliari sign Simeone on loan

30 August at 17:15
Whilst there currently hasn’t been an official announcement yet, the Lega Serie A register shows that 24-year-old Argentinian forward Giovanni Simeone’s contract has just been deposited: the striker moves from Fiorentina to Cagliari on loan. Simeone has spent two seasons in Florence and impressed in his first season in a Fiorentina shirt, scoring 14 goals in 38 league appearances, but last season fell a little flat, only managing a disappointing six goals in 36 league games.
 
The Sardinian side have had a busy transfer window, bringing in multiple impressive players such as 23-year-old Uruguayan midfielder Nahitan Nández, 23-year-old former Juventus midfielder Alberto Cerri, fan favourite Radja Nainggolan, former Juventus left back Luca Pellegrini and former Roma number one Robin Olsen. By adding Simeone as well, this window shows that Cagliari are looking to push for European competition this season and will certainly be a team to follow as this season develops.

Apollo Heyes

