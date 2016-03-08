Official: Calabria injured; season over for the AC Milan defender

"AC Milan announces that during yesterday’s Coppa Italia match against Lazio, Davide Calabria suffered an impact injury to his left leg. Medical scans performed today have revealed a compound fracture of the left fibula. A new scan is scheduled to take place in around a month," the club wrote on its website

Therefore, the season is over for Calabria, as he will be out for at least two months. Instead, Gattuso will have to focus on Andrea Conti, who has been inconsistent since returning from serious knee problems. Not the best news for Milan, in other words.

Bad news for Milan. In addition to the defeat and the elimination suffered yesterday against Lazio in Coppa Italia, Rino Gattuso will have to do without Davide Calabria. The right-back, who was replaced in the first half, is suffering from a broken fibula in his left leg.