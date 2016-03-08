OFFICIAL: Caldara's surgery successful, 5-6 months of recovery time

On their official website, AC Milan have published the latest details on Caldara's injury: "The Club announces that Mattia Caldara has picked up an injury following a collision in training yesterday. The defender underwent keyhole surgery today to repair the damage to his anterior crucial ligament."The operation was carried out by Professor Pier Paolo Mariani, with Rossoneri club doctor Mario Brozzi in attendance, and was a complete success. Recovery time is estimated to be between five to six months," the statement the read.