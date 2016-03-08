OFFICIAL: Caldara's surgery successful, 5-6 months of recovery time

caldara, milan, concentrato, dudelange, 2018/19
03 May at 18:15
On their official website, AC Milan have published the latest details on Caldara's injury: "The Club announces that Mattia Caldara has picked up an injury following a collision in training yesterday. The defender underwent keyhole surgery today to repair the damage to his anterior crucial ligament.

"The operation was carried out by Professor Pier Paolo Mariani, with Rossoneri club doctor Mario Brozzi in attendance, and was a complete success. Recovery time is estimated to be between five to six months," the statement the read.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.