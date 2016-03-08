Official: Carbone is the Head of Youth at AC Milan
01 July at 15:20Former AC Milan player Angelo Carbone has now been officially confirmed as the club's new Head of Youth.
The 51-year-old played for the rossoneri on two occasions and won a single Scudetto crown too during his second coming. His first spell at San Siro came when he joined the club from Bari in 1990 and the second one came in 1993 when he rejoined from Napoli.
Milan released an official statement confirming the midfielder's appointment and he will take charge of youth sectors in both the men's and the women's side of the club.
The statement said: "AC Milan announces the appointment of Angelo Carbone, former Grassroots Coordinator, as Head of the Youth Sector from July 1, 2019. As part of his new role, Angelo will be responsible for the activities of all the men's and women's teams along with the women's First Team.
Angelo Carbone played for AC Milan for two seasons (1990-91 and 1993-94), contributing to winning one Scudetto, one European Super Cup, one Intercontinental Cup and one UEFA Champions League. In 2009 he returned to AC Milan as part of the scouting staff and in 2011 he was appointed Coordinator of the Club's Grassroots."
