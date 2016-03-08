Official: CAS confirms AC Milan exclusion from Europa League

28 June at 12:30
After AC Milan had requested to withdraw from next season's Europa League in the negotiations with UEFA, the case was taken to CAS (Court of Arbitration For Sport). Now, CAS have released a statement on their official website, confirming the decision.
 
"The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has issued a Consent Award embodying the agreement reached between AC Milan S.p.A and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) concerning breaches of the UEFA Financial Fair Play Regulations by the Italian club," the statement read.
 
In short, the Rossoneri won't be participating in next season's Europa League campaign. In return, as previous reports have suggested, they will be able to negotiate the 2021 break-even deadline that UEFA have imposed.
 
The negotiations with UEFA started a while back, as revealed by SempreMilan.com, and Rossoneri CEO Ivan Gazidis asked for the club to be excluded from the competition.

