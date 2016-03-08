Official: Cavani to miss World Cup tie against France
02 July at 19:55Former Napoli star Edinson Cavani won’t be eligible to play Uruguay’s World Cup quarter-final tie against France, the South Americans have confirmed through their social media accounts.
Uruguay, however, have confirmed that Cavani has not suffered a broken knee as medical tests have highlighted a lesion at his left calf.
Cavani may be eligible to play the semi-final if Uruguay manages to beat France on Friday.
Informe de Sanidad de la AUF sobre situación sanitaria de Edinson Cavani. pic.twitter.com/B4F6uw1Cgt— Selección Uruguaya (@Uruguay) 2 luglio 2018
