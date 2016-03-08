Official: Centralized VAR room for all games from 2020/21 in Serie A

This is already used in German football and was also the model during the World Cup last summer. For Italy, it's another step forward in perfecting the technique, as they aim to help the referees be more consistent in their judgement.

As mentioned, the VAR room will be set up at Coverciano and will also be a place to explain decisions made, opening it up for the public if need be. VAR will still work in the same way, but the VAR crew will be present at Coverciano instead of the stadium.

Hopefully, this will decrease controversial calls, although it will also come down to the referees' judgement no matter what.