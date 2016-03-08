Official: Chelsea and Juve dealt transfer blow as Psg confirm signing of Paredes
29 January at 11:00Former Roma star Leandro Paredes has officially joined Psg. The Argentinean had been linked with joining Juventus and Chelsea as well but Psg finalized the argeement with Zenit St. Petersburg and acquired the ex-Roma man for a fee close to € 50 million.
Paredes will wear Psg's number 8 shirt. Paredes has signed a contract until 20203.
Speaking with the club's official website, the 24-year-old said:
"I’m very proud to be joining Paris Saint-Germain, said Leandro Paredes on signing his contract. After my previous experiences in Italy and Russia, I now have this fantastic opportunity, not only to discover a new league, but above all one to wear one the most prestigious club jerseys in the world. I’d like to thank the chairman and the coach for the confidence they have shown in me by signing me. We all know the extraordinary sporting dimension of Paris Saint-Germain, its players and staff. I share the same high ambitions and I will do everything I can to give my club what it expects of me as a midfielder. I also look forward to the passionate atmosphere of the Parc des Princes, as I grew up with football fever in Argentina.”
#BienvenidoParedes— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) 29 gennaio 2019
Le @PSG_inside est heureux d’annoncer l’arrivée dans son effectif de @LParedss jusqu'en !
#ICICESTPARIS
