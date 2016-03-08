Official: Chelsea confirm exit of Higuain and four other players
01 July at 12:15Chelsea have this morning confirmed that Gonzalo Higuain has left the club and will return to Juventus, following his less than impressive form for the Stamford Bridge side last season.
Higuain was brought in by then-manager Maurizio Sarri in the January transfer window, following Morata leaving to join Atletico Madrid. Sarri and Higuain linked up to devastating affect while working together at Napoli, but the forward was unable to recapture that form during his brief stay in West London, although he did pick up a winners medal following the clubs successful Europa League campaign. Chelsea also announced the departures of Rob Green, Kyle Scott, Eduardo and Gary Cahill.
Chelsea’s statement on Higauin in full: “Gonzalo Higuain joined Chelsea on loan from Juventus in January. He was reunited with Maurizio Sarri after their successful time together at Napoli.
Higuain made his Blues bow in an FA Cup win over Sheffield Wednesday, and opened his account with two superbly-taken goals the following weekend against struggling Huddersfield.
He netted three more times before the expiry of his loan, all sharp finishes that highlighted his natural ability in front of goal. Fulham, Burnley and Watford were his victims, and he more than played his part in our eventual third-placed Premier League finish.
With Olivier Giroud leading the line in the Europa League, Higuain’s involvement was largely limited to domestic competitions, but he leaves having added another winners’ medal to his extensive collection after victory in Baku.”
