Official: Chelsea's request regarding transfer ban rejected by FIFA

08 March at 16:30
A few weeks ago, Chelsea were handed a transfer ban by FIFA for breaching the rules, with the ban set to last for the upcoming two transfer periods (summer and January 2020). 
 
The Stamford Bridge side asked for the ban to be suspended until the hearing for the appeal, but bad news has now arrived in response to this. In fact, the governing body of world football (FIFA) rejected this request
 
Therefore, since the hearings might go on for months, it's likely that Chelsea won't be able to sign any players this summer, although that remains to be seen. 
 

