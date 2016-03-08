OFFICIAL: Chelsea's Zappacosta joins Roma, the details

AS Roma have announced the signing of Chelsea's Davide Zappacosta on loan. Here is the statement from the Giallorossi club on their website:



Zappacosta joins the Giallorossi from the English club on an initial six-month loan which runs until January 2020. As part of the deal, there is the option to extend the loan until 30 June 2020.



“I am pleased to join Roma, after an experience overseas that helped me progress as both a player and a person,” Zappacosta said.



“Being able to play for a great club like this is a huge motivation – I cannot wait to start training alongside my new teammates.”