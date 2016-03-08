Official: Chelsea sack Conte
13 July at 11:50Chelsea have announced the exit of Antonio Conte. The Italian tactician was informed about the club’s decision yesterday and according to Sky Italia the Blues have decided to sack Conte with just cause.
The FA Cup winners have announced the exit of the former Juventus manager through their official website.
“During Antonio’s time at the club, we won our sixth league title and eighth FA Cup. In the title winning season, the club set a then-record 30 wins in a 38-game Premier League season, as well as a club-record 13 consecutive league victories.
We wish Antonio every success in his future career”,Chelsea statement reads.
Conte won one Premier League title and one FA Cup in his two-year spell at Chelsea. The former Juventus manager has two years left in his contract. Conte’s technical staff has also been fired with just cause.
According to the report Chelsea believe Conte has damaged the club during certain situations in the past. The treatment of Diego Costa, for example, was never backed by the club although Chelsea made the biggest sale in their history selling the Spaniard for € 66 million.
Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri is going to sign a contract with Chelsea today.
