OFFICIAL: Chelsea sign Mateo Kovacic from Real Madrid

01 July at 18:10
Real Madrid have confirmed the exit of their midfielder Mateo Kovacic for a reported fee of 40 million pounds.

The Croatian joined Real Madrid from Inter Milan in the summer of 2015 when Roberto Mancini was at the nerazzurri. Since then, he failed to make an impact at Real and was loaned out to Chelsea last season. He did well at Stamford Bridge and won the UEFA Europa League with the club and the Blues finished third in the Premier League.

Real have confirmed that they have agreed terms with Chelsea in potential move.

The statement read: ​"Real Madrid CF and Chelsea FC have agreed to the transfer of player Mateo Kovacic. 
 
"The club wants to thank Kovacic for all these years of dedication, professionalism and exemplary behavior, and wishes him good luck in his new stage."

Kovacic appeared in 32 Premier League games this season for Chelsea, assisting twice. He also appeared 12 times in the march towards the Europa League.

 

