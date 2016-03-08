Official: Chelsea transfer ban confirmed, what happens with Higuain and Hazard now?

Chelsea transfer ban for the next two transfer windows has just been confirmed. The Blues will be prevented from signing new players in the summer and in January 2020 but they will be allowed to sell some of their players.



Eden Hazard, for example, is likely to leave the Stamford Bridge in the summer with Real Madrid strongly interested in the Belgian star. Chelsea have already acquired a potential replacement for their star winger: Christian Pulisic who will join the Stamford Bridge hierarchy in the summer.



But what will happen with Chelsea loanees? Chelsea can sign them on a permanent deal provided that the option is activated before the end of June which is when their agreements expire. Chelsea have an option to make Mateo Kovacic move permanent and the same goes for Gonzalo Higuain.



The Argentinean can remain at Chelsea on loan for one more season for € 18 million or move to the Bridge on a permanent deal for € 36 million. Chelsea need to take a decision as soon as possible as no new players will arrive in South West London for the next eight months.



@lorebetto