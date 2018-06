The 31-year-old signed his deal with the bianconeri today and is the first summer reinforcement for the club that won the league in its debut campaign last season.​Juventus Women are pleased to announce the signing of England international forward​Aluko joins the Bianconere from current FA WSL Championswhere she won three league titles and two FA Women’s Cups. Aluko was the leading scorer of the 2016 FA WSL season with nine goals in 16 matches and brings a load of international experience as well for a Chelsea side that advanced to thesemi-finals in 2018.​Prior to joining Chelsea, Aluko also played in the Women’s Professional Soccer league in the United States for St. Louis, Atlanta and Sky Blue FC”, Juventus wrote through their official website.