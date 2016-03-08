Official: Chiesa out of Lecce clash

29 November at 21:25

Federico Chiesa continues the rehabilitation protocol due to the injury of his adductor of the left thigh. In the coming days his return to the group will be evaluated.

Chiesa will no doubt miss the clash against Lecce in an attempt to be fit for a longer duration of the campaign. 

Fiorentina squad called up for Fiorentina v Lecce:

Badelj, Benassi, Boateng, Caceres, Castrovilli, Ceccherini, Cerogfolini, Cristoforo, Dalbert, Dragowski, Eysseric, Ghezzal, Lirola, Milenkovic, Pedro, Pulgar, Ranieri, Ribery, Sottil, Terracciano, Terzic, Venuti , Vlahovic, Zurkowski.

