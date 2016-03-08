Official: China to host inaugural revamped Club World Cup - the details
24 October at 15:15FIFA have officially announced today that China will host the first of the revamped Club World Cup tournaments in 2021. The new competition will see 24 teams enter the tournament, increased from seven. Eight European teams will reportedly take part.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino hailed the decision as 'historic' and that 'it is the first real and true World Cup where the best clubs will compete.'
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments