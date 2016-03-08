Official: Costa out for a month with double injury

Juventus have confirmed that their star winger Douglas Costa will remain out of action for a month due to a double injury. Immediately the injury looked serious, but the confirmation arrived just in the last hours with an official statement on the club’s website. Douglas Costa has been diagnosed with a sprained ankle as well as a right thigh injury. The Brazilian, who will be obliged to skip the next 4 Serie A rounds as a result of suspension, is expected to be out for at least 3 or 4 weeks.



Here is the statement from the club’s official website:



After the injury suffered in the match against Valencia, Douglas Costa has been subjected to instrumental examinations which confirmed the initial diagnosis of a strong contusive/sprained trauma to the left ankle and a distraction to the adductors of the right thigh. The footballer has already started the appropriate treatment.

