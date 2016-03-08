Official: Coutinho joins Bayern on loan

19 August at 11:25
Philippe Coutinho has joined German giants Bayern Munich on a season-long loan with an option to buy from the Spanish champions FC Barcelona.

Both clubs announced the decision on their official Twitter account on the Monday morning.

According to agreement, Bayern will pay €8.5 million for the one-year loan whereas they will have to
pay €120 million more in order to make the deal permanent come the end of the season.

The move will practically end Coutinho’s horrid time at the Catalan giants ever since joining from Liverpool in January 2018 for a whopping £142 million.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.