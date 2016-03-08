Official: Coutinho joins Bayern on loan

Philippe Coutinho has joined German giants Bayern Munich on a season-long loan with an option to buy from the Spanish champions FC Barcelona.



Both clubs announced the decision on their official Twitter account on the Monday morning.



According to agreement, Bayern will pay €8.5 million for the one-year loan whereas they will have to

pay €120 million more in order to make the deal permanent come the end of the season.



The move will practically end Coutinho’s horrid time at the Catalan giants ever since joining from Liverpool in January 2018 for a whopping £142 million.

