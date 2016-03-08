Official: Cristante renews with Roma until 2024

Bryan Cristante ha rinnovato!



Il centrocampista si lega all’#ASRoma fino al 2024 — AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) January 8, 2020

Italian midfielder Bryan Cristante has renewed his contract with Roma, tying him to the Giallorossi until 2024, according to an official announcement today.The 24-year-old Italian joined the Roman side from Atalanta and quickly made an impact in the squad, becoming one of the most exciting midfielders in the team. Cristante has made ten appearances across all competitions so far this season, but has not made an appearance since the end of October due to a tear in his abductor muscle.Apollo Heyes