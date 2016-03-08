Official: Cristiano Ronaldo is available for Napoli-Juventus; his ankle is ok
28 February at 17:00Juventus have confirmed today in a report that Cristiano Ronaldo is OK to play against Napoli at the weekend, despite concerns that he would miss the game due to an injury to his left ankle.
Ronaldo trained separately from the rest of the group yesterday and tests were taken between yesterday and today to ensure that the forward was in good enough condition to play in the weekend's fixture.
