Official: Cristiano Ronaldo out of Juventus squad; De Sciglio returns

Juventus have this afternoon officially announced their squad list for this weekend's trip to newly promoted Lecce. Notably, Cristiano Ronaldo is absent from the squad, with Maurizio Sarri saying in his press conference that the forward would be rested but he didn't know exactly when and therefore presumably that time is now for the Portuguese star to be rewarded with a temporary break.In good news for Bianconeri, Mattia De Sciglio has returned to the squad after his injury.The full list is as follows:GOALKEEPERS: Szczesny, Buffon, PinsoglioDEFENDERS: De Sciglio, De Ligt, Bonucci, Danilo, Demiral, Alex Sandro, RuganiMIDFIELDERS: Emre Can, Pjanic, Khedira, Bentancur, Matuidi, RabiotATTACKERS: Higuain, Cuadrado, Dybala, Bernardeschi, Olivieri, Han.