Official: Cuadrado has penned a new contract with Juve until 2022

Now it's official: Juan Cuadrado has renewed his contract with Juventus. The Colombian - used as a right-back by Maurizio Sarri from the beginning of this season - has extended until 2022.This is the official statement released by Juventus: "He arrived at Juve as an external striker, he continued his adventure as the most eclectic of the" jokers " and now he is emerging as a disruptive fullback. Juan Cuadrado is a joy for the eyes of the Juventus fans, wherever he is deployed on the pitch. And he will still be until 2022, the year until which he has extended his relationship with Juventus ".