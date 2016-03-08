Official: Cutrone renews AC Milan contract until 2023
15 October at 15:45The news was in the air for some time and now it is official. Patrick Cutrone has renewed his contract with Milan until 2023. This was disclosed in the documents related to the budgets of the Rossoneri.
This is another sign of confidence that the Milan management has shown in the 20-year-old striker who is a product of the club's youth sector. The salary of the Italian international will slightly exceed 1 million euros per season and there are no termination or release clauses in the contract.
Last season was Cutrone's first among professionals and the youngster showed some impressive qualities for a novice. The player appeared in 46 matches and scored 18 goals in all competitions for the club.
This form also earned him his first cap for the Italian national team in March this year in a friendly match against Argentina. This season, so far, Cutrone has scored 3 goals in just 99 minutes of action in all competitions, proving to be a reliable impact player from the bench.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments