OFFICIAL: D'Ambrosio set to miss two weeks due to injury

Inter defender Danilo D'Ambrosio is now set to miss two weeks of football due to injury.



The defender, who has been an important player for the nerazzurri this season, came off injured during Italy's 2-0 win over Greece in the recent UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier in Rome. The Azzurri picked up a 2-0 win to qualify for next year's European championship.



Inter have now confirmed that D'Ambrosio has fractured his toe and is expected to be out for two weeks.



The statement from the nerazzurri said:"​Radiographic exams for Danilo D'Ambrosio in the morning, following the problem that occurred during the Euro2020 qualifying match between Italy and Greece played in Rome. For the Nerazzurri defender, fracture of the proximal phalanx of the fourth toe of the right foot.



"D'Ambrosio's conditions will be evaluated next week."