OFFICIAL: date and time of Cagliari-Inter and Atalanta-Fiorentina change

11 February at 21:25
The Lega Calcio Serie A has announced that the dates and times of Cagliari-Inter and Atalanta-Fiorentina have changed. 

CAGLIARI – INTER will be played on Friday the 1st of March 2019 at 8.30 PM CET, rather than on Sunday the 3rd.

ATALANTA – FIORENTINA will be played on Sunday the third of March at 6 pm CET  rather than on Monday the 4th of March.

Fiorentina had required not to play on the 4th of March to pay tribute to their captain Davide Astori who died on that same date one year ago.

