Official: Date and Time set for delayed El Clasico

13 November at 15:15
La Liga have officially announced today when the famous El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be played, following it’s delay earlier last month due to the tension surrounding the Catalonia issue.
 
The Spanish league officially announced that the game will be played on the 18th December at 8pm CET.
 
There have been 275 meetings between the sides in what many consider to be one of the most exciting games in club football between the two Spanish giants.
 
Apollo Heyes

