Official: De Gea extends contract with United

De Gea, Manchester United
16 September at 16:21
English Premier League outfit Manchester United veteran goalkeeper David de Gea has extended his contract with the club till 2023.

The development was announced on the club’s official Twitter account on Monday afternoon.

The Spain international whose previous deal was expiring in the summer of 2020, while talking to the club’s official website, expressed his delight over contract extension and revealed his future goals.

"Now that my future is decided, I want to help this team achieve new victories,” he said. “I want to be a guide for the young people who come here, making them understand where they are."

