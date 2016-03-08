Official: De Ligt injured - Juve's squad for Lokomotiv clash

The defender missed the first 15 minutes of today's training session, which were open to the media. However, it was first reported that De Ligt would join his teammates for the rest of the session. As it turns out, though he was actually struggling with an injury.

Other than the exclusion of the Dutchman, the squad is what you would expect it to be. One of Demiral and Rugani will get the chance from start alongside Bonucci, and given the importance of the game, it will be a big opportunity for both. Down below is the full squad list

1. Szczesny 2. De Sciglio 5. Pjanic 6. Khedira 7. Ronaldo 8. Ramsey 10. Dybala 11. Douglas Costa 12. Alex Sandro 13. Danilo 14. Matuidi 19. Bonucci 21. Higuain 24. Rugani 25. Rabiot 28. Demiral 30. Bentancur 31. Pinsoglio 33. Bernardeschi 77. Buffon



For more news, visit our homepage. Szczesny. De Sciglio. Pjanic. Khedira. Ronaldo. Ramsey. Dybala. Douglas Costa. Alex Sandro. Danilo. Matuidi. Bonucci. Higuain. Rugani. Rabiot. Demiral. Bentancur. Pinsoglio. Bernardeschi. Buffon

Juventus are gearing up to face Lokomotiv Moscow away from home in the fourth round of the Champions League group stage. However, they will have to do without Matthijs De Ligt, who is suffering from a sprained ankle. For the Bianconeri, it's certainly a setback.